GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its new member:

Melissa Meske Publications

Melissa Crockett Meske Founder/Owner

macmeske@gmail.com

macmeske.com

Melissa Meske Publications (MMP) is a marketing, public relations and informational research agency founded and owned by indie writer Melissa Crockett Meske that provides services to makers, businesses, solopreneurs, groups, and nonprofits.

MMP projects involve helping clients tell their stories and get their messages out to their target audiences, to establish and grow brand and market awareness, to assist with developing and adapting marketing plans as well as with launching new product and service initiatives, to help you stay connected in your network and with your audience, and to find ways to continually position you positively and top of mind. This can also include helping with the narrative components of your grant applications or RFP responses as well as compiling online research for your next blog or published report.

For makers, MMP has a special knack for promoting what it is you create after spending years in arts administration and establishing a strong working knowledge of effective arts marketing. Helping makers promote their work and continually increase awareness has become an MMP specialty.

Right now, whether your firm needs help with holiday mailings, or your nonprofit is looking toward end-of-the-year funding appeals, or if there is another need, MMP is ready to jump in and assist.

Meske has nearly three decades of experience as a professional in the field. She is an award-winning writer and editor, and a notably successful marketing pro. She has tens of thousands of published words out in the world, and an impressive number of published photographs out there as well, some of which have made their way into local galleries as well as into the halls of the United States Congress. A search on Amazon will come up with her name a few times over as both an author and an editor as well. Melissa/MMP can further be found through social media.

Melissa Meske Publications’ motto is “For The Words.” Send an email today to get started or visit the website to learn more.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

