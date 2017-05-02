GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association invites its members and the general public to hear John O’Leary Live Inspired on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Alton High School Auditorium located at 4200 Humbert Road in Godfrey. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and Mr. O’Leary will speak at 7. Autographed books by O’Leary will be given away as attendance prizes. All ages will be inspired by John and his amazing story of how he survived a tragic accident at the age of nine.

John is the author of On Fire where he shares his 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life. Rather than being a victim, John is a Victor in his own life and he shares his seven choices that will empower you to be a victor in every moment.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, and reservations must be made by calling 618-467-2280, emailing receptionist@growthassociation.com or registering online at https://goo.gl/E1sjQ7 Seating is limited.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

