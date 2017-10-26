ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association held the State of the RiverBend Luncheon and announced the recipients of the Captain of the Riverbend Awards Thursday afternoon at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Six organizations received the award for the many ways in which they've helped to enhance the Riverbend region.

Best Western Premier was the first to receive the Captain of the Riverbend Award for economic enhancement.

"Thank you to the Growth Association for this great honor," General Manager Patty Rotermund said. "I've been with the hotel for 27 years and this is our first time receiving the Captain of the Riverbend Award. I'd like to thank my amazing staff, we couldn't have done with this out you. Without all of our blood sweat and sometimes tears, and everyone's hard work and support we could not have accomplished this and gotten where we are today without them."

Cathy Gross, owner of Bluff City Grill, accepted the second Captain Award for economic enhancement.

"I'm very honored to receive this award," Gross said. "I couldn't have done it without my amazing staff, friends, family and definitely the support of the community."

Sherry Gilleland of Dream Home Realty Center received the award for community involvement through her work with Dream Home Charities.

Article continues after sponsor message

"There are so many people who have donated their time, talents, monetary donations and so much more to make awareness about Dream Home Charities," Gilleland said. "All I can say is the need for help is growing more and more as the days pass. Dream Home Charities has recently made a commitment to help those in need all year round not just in December."

The Village of East Alton received the award for government and public enhancement with the new East Alton History Museum.

"It was group of people who said they wanted to collect historical items," Mayor Joe Silkwood said of museum committee. "Who knew that there was people's basements full of this stuff. These people all come from a different backgrounds, their one thing they had in common was their passion for East Alton history. What they've done is not only provided history for us but have also saved history for all the future generations that come through East Alton."

Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery was awarded for community involvement and economic enhancement.

"On behalf of all the management and employees at Phillips 66 I want to thank the RiverBend Growth Association for this award," Melissa Erker said. "I also want to congratulate all the other recipients. I know almost everyone in this room is so well deserving for all the efforts they put into these communities to make them what they are."

The Simmons Employee Foundation was the final recipient of the Captain Award for their community involvement.

"Thank you for nominating us," Tamera Ferguson said. "Congratulations to all the other winners today and thank you to John Simmons and the employees."

More like this: