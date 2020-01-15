GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee presents the Riverbend Gift Card Raffle. With three chances to win this is a great opportunity to support both area youth and non-profit organizations in the Riverbend area. Purchase tickets today for your chance to win $1,300 in gift cards!

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee (YAC) consists of three representatives from the RiverBend Growth Association’s member schools and mentors from the RiverBend Growth Association’s membership. The high school representatives are two juniors and a senior from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton – Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School.

Each year the students collaboratively create, coordinate, and present a fundraiser that will benefit a Riverbend area non-profit organization and one student from the committee. The students this year collected more than $2,500 in gift cards and will present a gift card raffle with three winners: first place is $1,300, second place is $750, and third place is $500 all in gift cards throughout the Riverbend region.

The gift cards collected to be raffled off have been divided into three places. First place prizes include gift cards to Bakers & Hale, Edison’s Entertainment, JJ Thermo’s, Tucker’s Automotive, White Birch, and much more. Second place prizes include Riverbend Axe Throwing, Roberts Motors, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Olga’s Kitchen, Shivers Frozen Custard, and more. Third place prizes include Brush Hair + Makeup, Roma’s Pizza, Sammi’s Sandwiches, Happy Hour Barber Stop, Round Table, and more.

Tickets are $10 each. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/YAC-2020, call 618-467-2280, or purchase in person at the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion 6722 Godfrey Road, Godfrey Illinois 62035. For any questions about the raffle call Alex St. Peters at 618-467-2280 or email alex@growthassociation.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

Last year the students held a Trivia Night at the Alton – Wood River Sportsmen’s Club. The YAC was able to raise $5,800 from the successful Trivia Night fundraiser. That money was split evenly and donated to Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, Illinois while the other half was given to Grace Napp, Alton High School, in the form of a scholarship. Napp is currently a senior at Alton High School. Community Hope Center has been able to continue to serve our community with the donation.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities between our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

More like this: