Riverbend Family Ministries Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Wood River

WOOD RIVER - Riverbend Family Ministries held its grand opening on Friday at their new location at 144 E. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River.

Riverbend Family Ministries Executive Director Tammy Iskarous was beaming on Friday at the grand opening event.

"We are finally in the whole building, and today is a celebration of a bunch of non-profits coming together to do incredible work and be able to move from the 7,000-square-foot building to this one," Iskarous said. "For 14 years, we helped families in crisis and ran out of room. In 2019, we bought this building - little did we know the world was going to shut down with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Then construction was going to take a little longer and it is now finished.

"It seemed like we would never get this building open and I could not be more proud of this building or more thankful and for all the organizations across the board who do such hard work and work with families in crisis due to violence, addiction, homelessness. It has been this community that has supported this since the beginning of 2007 and to have everybody in the same room is pretty overwhelming."

For more information on Riverbend Family Ministries, contact (618) 251-9790 or email rfminformation@gmail.com.

Visit their website at riverbendfamilyministries.com.

