Riverbend Earth Day 2022

ALTON - The Riverbend Earth Day Festival Saturday at Old Bakery Beer was once again a huge attraction for people to visit environmental groups, artists, and vendors.

Lauren Pattan, the co-founder of Old Bakery Beer, hosted the event for the fourth year in a row.

“We are glad to have it back here,” she said. “We had 40 environmental organizations, artisans, other vendors, and music. The way we ended up with the event is it seems to rain literally every year, which is why we have it here. We host it indoors throughout are whole building. It is a fun time.”

Diana Soliwon, the owner of Alton Yard Farms, was a participant. She said she owns a second-year urban farm.

“Our goal is to provide all organic-based, no-till fresh good food for our neighbors," she said.

“It's important to all of us here to support the same idea: let’s be more sustainable and more thoughtful,” she added. “Let’s re-use things and upcycle. All of that makes a huge difference, especially when you think of the distribution system. When you think about food, you have to think about how it gets to you.”

