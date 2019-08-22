ALTON - Riverbend Billiards will close its doors on Aug. 31. Riverbend Billiards has been a staple business in Alton for 30 years.

On Dec. 15, 2008, Riverbend Billiards had a serious fire where the building had to be torn down. That did not stop Riverbend Billiards from coming back, they moved to a building in the 900 block of East Broadway. Below is a statement from the owners of Riverbend Billiards.

"In 1989 we entered into the Alton business scene as Side Pocket, shortly after creating Riverbend Billiards, Inc. With a few pool tables, arcade games and a dream, the vision soon turned into Riverbend Billiards & Grill. We have prided ourselves on being an establishment that caters to the whole community. It is with heavy hearts that we announce August 31, 2019, will be our last day.

"We are so grateful for all of the years of dedication and support. It has been an honor to have watched so many generations grow with us. Many memories and lives have been touched throughout 30 years of business. From the very bottom of our hearts, we thank you for making one of the oldest entertainment businesses in Alton a success. We hope that the community accepts our decision and sincere appreciation." - Terry, Gima, and Amanda.

