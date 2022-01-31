JERSEYVILLE - Riverbend Axe Throwing will open its second location in mid-to-late February at 806 Tri-Point Lane in Jerseyville, along Route 16 across from Farm & Home.

The new location will feature 11 axe throwing targets: four standard lanes with two targets per lane, and one triple lane with three targets for larger parties and events.

It will also feature a bar serving local and domestic bottled and canned alcoholic beverages, pool and foosball tables, two dart boards (owner Dan Brynildsen said a dart league will be starting soon), and an outdoor area for games and food trucks.

Brynildsen said he’s always had his eye on expanding, but a few things made him choose Jerseyville.

“Looking at where our clientele is coming from, we saw that a lot of them are coming from up North, like Jerseyville and even further north,” Brynildsen said, adding that several Riverbend Axe Throwing League members are also from Jerseyville. “This summer, we had our mobile axe throwing trailer in the Jersey County Fair and it was very, very well received, and at that point, we kind of decided, 'Hey, let’s move forward with Jerseyville.’”

In addition to their connection with the Jersey County community, Brynildsen said there were some other advantages to Jerseyville as well.

“There’s a lot of people in and around Jerseyville that come to Jerseyville for all kinds of things including entertainment, and that area, there’s not a whole lot to do,” Brynildsen said. “So our goal is to give something fun to do for adults, but not only adults - families, kids and teens - pretty much for the whole family.”



“It’s just far enough, but also just close enough,” Brynildsen said about Jerseyville. “It’s got the Walmart, it’s got the gas stations, it’s got fast food, it’s got the bars, it’s got a lot of those other things already, so people are already coming to Jerseyville from 15-20 minutes around … we look at it as kind of the ‘big town amongst the small towns.’”

Brynildsen added that Jerseyville Mayor William Russell and City Hall have been excellent to work with, and that he’s been impressed with the city’s downtown revitalization efforts.

Riverbend Axe Throwing donates 10 percent of all profits to local charities in the community, like food pantries and family crisis centers, which Brynildsen said has been part of the company’s business model "from day one."

“We’re happy to give that back, and I think our patrons really enjoy knowing that the money they spend there - not only are they having fun, but a lot of it’s going to really good use in the community too,” Brynildsen said.

Riverbend Axe Throwing will open at 806 Tri-Point Lane in Jerseyville in mid-to-late February. For more updates or to learn more about Riverbend Axe Throwing, visit their Facebook page or riverbendaxethrowing.com.

