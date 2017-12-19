See "Christmas According to Kids" Video Below:

ALTON - Traditionally, the story of Christmas is told through the eyes of an adult. River Of Life Church in Alton is taking a different approach.

The River of Life Dream Team, directed by Kris Meinhard, put on quite a show during their annual Christmas Concert this past weekend. The Christmas concert and “Christmas According to Kids” video had those in church both crying and laughing with joy, a church volunteer said.

The River of Life Drama Team is directed by Kris Meinhard. Kris’ husband, Wayne, is music director at the church.

Article continues after sponsor message

“All of the people who took part in the video are members of River of Life Family Church,” Miranda Cook, one of the church volunteers, said. “We were in stitches with the video and we had a packed house for all three Christmas concerts this past weekend. One was Friday, another Saturday and the final one Sunday. We welcomed 1,700 people for the Christmas concert. The concert was wonderful. The Christmas celebration was live music from our house band and worship team. A couple of young ladies opened the show for our Christmas concert and played tamborine and bells for us at the end. This is a live event we do every year.”

“Christmas According to Kids” featured:

Music Director: Wayne Meinhard

Drama Team Director & member of our Worship Team: Kris Meinhard

Light Director: Brian Garland

Sound Director: Steven Spencer

Camera Director: Dar Bryant

The video cast included:

Dan Cote - Angel

Nikki Beatty – Mary

Cameron Zung– Joseph

Michelle Albright – Shepherd

Allie Jordan – Shepherd

Jonathan Harms – Shepherd

Mariam Wieberg – Main Lamb

Christian Albright – Lamb

Wendy Jorday – Lamb

Alyssa Garland – Wiseman

Dan Cote – Wiseman

Lexi McGuiggan – Wiseman

Sophie Albright – Star

“The video has been so great to share with everybody," Cook said. "It has been shared on people’s personal pages. The girl who played Mary in the video is Nicki Beatty and she is from Bunker Hill. Her husband and sister-in-law are band members.

“River of Life is heavily focused on youth ministry. We believe this starts when you are young with these kids because we want the same children to continue and be lifetime members. We try to treat the children equally. We have a lot of great things planned for the children’s ministry next year and years to come. We will open the Snyder Center Youth Facility next year and that will expand our youth ministry.”

For more information about River of Life Family Church, visit their Facebook page.

More like this: