ALTON - Mississippi River crest levels at Alton and Grafton are down slightly below major flooding Sunday morning.

The latest observed value in Alton by the National Geological Services was 33.48 feet at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7. Major flood stage at the Alton Mel Price Lock And Dam is 34.0 feet. Grafton levels stood at 28.78 feet at 7:30 a.m., slightly below major flood stage of 29.0 feet.

The river levels should continue to fall in coming days, experts say. By Tuesday, May 10, the projections are the water level in Alton will be at around 32 feet and then continue to fall.

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said so far everything has gone according to plan with their constant monitoring, pumping and Muscle Wall put in place in Downtown near Morrison’s, across from Ardent Mills.

“We have been very fortunate so far to have fought the water off to keep it out of downtown buildings,” he said. “Conoco and Roxana provided us three pumps for us to use. The key thing has been to monitor the pumps and keep them full of fuel through the night. We have had round-the-clock crews manning the pumps since the flood wall was built.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We have a good team in place. We have plenty of experience over the last five years battling the floods. It’s not something we want to tout, we would rather not have the floods.” People rely on these downtown businesses for employment and we have to keep them operating best we can.”





SEE VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY COURTESY OF 1st MIDAMERICA CREDIT UNION SKY CAM BELOW:

SEE ALTON FLOOD PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

More like this: