ALTON - Alton’s new Prospect League baseball team on Monday announced its first team head coach. The new head coach will be Brock Moss, from George Highland College in Rome, Ga. Moss serves as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator, and will lead the Alton River Dragons during their inaugural season in 2021.

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons will play their first season in the 2021. Moss is extremely excited about the opportunity to serve as the River Dragons new head coach.

“First off, owner Steve Marso and general manager Dallas Martz are first-class people, and I was easily sold on management when they called me after initial phone calls," said Moss. “I knew it was an organization that would be one I wanted to work for and couldn’t pass up on the opportunity. On the flip side, the opportunity to join what I consider a Top 5 collegiate summer league in the country and have the experience of managing in what would be a minor league type set-up/schedule was also something that was very appealing to me.”

River Dragons' General Manager Dallas Martz said about hiring Moss: “I knew from my first phone call with Brock that we wanted to make a run at getting him to be our coach. Other teams were reaching out to him at the time, so we felt it was important to get a deal in place quickly. Our owner, Steve Marso, felt the same way as I did and gave us the resources to make it happen.”

River Dragons Owner Steve Marso said, “We are excited about having Brock lead our team on the field next summer and bringing an exciting baseball style to Lloyd Hopkins field for our fans.”

Moss brings an overall summer collegiate head coaching record of 72-44, three regular-season championships, three postseason division championships, and is a three-time All-Star head coach in just three seasons as a head coach.

“The type of team we will work to build will be one that has athleticism across the field that plays fast and hard night in and night out," Moss said. "You have extra-base hit potential on any ball put in play but will also be nightmares on the base path regardless of our ability to leave the yard. On the mound, we will look to feature a bunch of competitive arms who throw strikes that can fill multiple roles and compete regardless of the scoreboard. Defensively, we want to have versatility with guys who can play multiple positions that will allow us to find the right offensive mix every night.”

"For this upcoming year I’m ecstatic to have the opportunity to lead a team that a true baseball town is starving to see," Moss said. "The town of Alton once had a rich summer tradition and I know they are ready to bring it back; there is no doubt in my mind that we will be playing in front of fans who are ready to get to the ballpark every night and become River Dragons through and through."

Moss continued and said: "Regardless of being a first-year franchise, my goals would not be different. We will put a team on the field that has the expectations to win the West division in both the regular and post season; after that we will look to win the league. Make no mistake, just because we are a first-year franchise does not mean we will be happy to just be on the field; we want to win and the people of Alton deserve to see a good team on the field that competes to be one of the best in the Prospect League."

Moss added: “My family and I are super excited to join the Alton River Dragon family and we are thoroughly looking forward to be a part of the family and the community. This was an opportunity we felt we could not pass up and know that working for owner Steve Marso and GM Dallas Martz would be everything that we had looked for when making the decision to get back in to collegiate summer ball after a hiatus while welcoming our daughter in to the world.”

Moss closed by saying, "I look forward to the challenge and expectations that come with being a first-year organization that is looking to put a winning product on the field. I hope that during my time we establish a culture that lays the foundation for the future for years to come of great competitive baseball for the Alton River Dragons and it becomes an organization that players flock to come play for year in and year out.”

