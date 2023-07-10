QUINCY - The Alton River Dragons scored nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take an 11-3 win over the Quincy Gems in the first game of a Prospect League doubleheader on Sunday, but the Gems came back in the second game with a four-run first inning and a three-run sixth to win the nightcap 11-8 and earn a split of the two-game series at Quincy University Stadium.

The split gave the River Dragons a 3-5 record in the second half of the league's split season, making their overall mark 12-22. The first game was a make-up date of a game that was rained out on June 28, when heavy storms went through most of the state.

In the first game, Alton got on the board first on a second inning RBI single by Tyler Imbach, with the Gems drawing level in the third, when Joe Siervo hit into a double play, with Easton Mains scoring to tie the game 1-1.

The River Dragons retook the lead in the fifth when R.J. LaRocco hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Imbach to put Alton back in front 2-1. Evan Evola and Victor Heredia then had back-to-back RBI singles to extend the lead, Diego Murillo reached on an error by the third baseman that allowed Erik Broekemeier to score, extending the lead to 5-1.

In the sixth, Dominic Decker delivered an RBI single to put the Dragons ahead 6-1, then Broekemeier came up with a two-run single. Heredia would reach on a fielder's choice, with Broekemeier scoring on another error. Bryer Arview delivered an RBI single to score Heredia to put Alton ahead 10-1.

An RBI single by Harry Oden and an RBI double down the left field line by Harry Fandre cut the lead in the bottom of the sixth to 10-3 and a seventh inning RBI single by Eli Young gave Alton its 11-3 first game win.

Eli Hoerner had four hits to lead the River Dragons in the opener, with Heredia having three hits and an RBI. Decker and Evola each had two hits and an RBI, Broekemeier had a hit and drove in a pair of runs and Young, LaRocco and Imbach all had a hit and RBI each.

Aiden Joaquin got the start on the mound and went five innings to gain the win, allowing an unearned run on seven hits, walking one and striking out four. Dmitri Ivetic went the final two innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits, fanning one.

The River Dragons jumped out in front in the second game as well, starting off in the first when Decker scored on a wild pitch. Arview was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home the second run and Jake O'Steen drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run to make it 3-0 Alton.

Quincy came right back in the home half, starting with a Jaison Andujar RBI single to make the score 3-1. Then, Kyle Hvidsten scored on a wild pitch to cut the Alton lead to 3-2 and RBI singles by Otto Jones and Fandre put Quincy up for the first time at 4-3.

Alton took the lead back in the second on an RBI groundout by LaRocco and a sacrifice fly by Evola to put the Dragons back on top 5-4.

Quincy took the lead right back in the home half of the second, getting an RBI double by Hvidsten and an RBI groundout from Fandre to allow the Gems to go back on top 6-5.

In the fourth, Hoerner stole third and scored when the catcher's throw got away for an error to tie the game up at 6-6, but Quincy went back on top in the bottom of the frame, getting an RBI double from Andujar and an RBI single by Jack Zebig to go ahead 8-6.

An RBI double down the left field line by O'Steen cut the Quincy lead to 8-7 in the top of the fifth and tied the game again in the sixth as Murillo scored on a passed ball to make the score 8-8.

The Gems took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth as Hvidsten hit a two-run homer and an RBI single by Fandre gave the game to Quincy by its 11-8 score.

Both Decker and Hoerner had two hits apiece to lead the River Dragons, while O'Steen had a hit and drove home a pair of runs, with LoRocco and Arview each having a hit and RBI. Murillo and Broekemeier both had hits and Evola also had an RBI.

Luigi Albano-Dito started on the mound and went only one inning, allowing four runs on five hits, walking one and striking out one in being charged with the loss.

Scott Detweiler pitched three innings, allowing four runs on five hits while walking one and fanning three while Luke Gasser went 1 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on two hits, walking two and fanning three, and Tyson Greene threw the final 2/3 of the sixth, giving up a hit and striking out two.

After an off-day Monday, Alton will open up a four-game homestand. Beginning Tuesday the River Dragons will host the O’Fallon Hoots, the Jackson Rockabillys on Wednesday, the Cape Catfish on Thursday, and the Clinton Lumberkings on Friday.

All of those games will be played at 6:35 p.m. from Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

