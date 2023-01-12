ALTON - The Alton River Dragons will make their much-anticipated return to Lloyd Hopkins field on June 2, the first of their 29 home games in 2023.

The season officially kicks off the day before at O'Fallon.

Season tickets for those home games go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17. If bought before the end of January, season ticket holders will be guaranteed to receive a bobblehead on both giveaway nights.

The bobblehead nights haven't been etched in stone yet, but many fans are looking forward to the new Eddie King Jr. and Blake Burris collectibles.

Alton River Dragons general manager Dallas Martz said that people are excited about the return of the bobbleheads.

He expects more people to be interested in buying season tickets after last year's exciting playoff run.