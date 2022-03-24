ALTON - Alton Main Street business, River Bend Yoga, will re-open its doors at 100 W Third, Alton, IL in April.

River Bend Yoga students have been saluting the sun in their current location for nearly eight years. The studio represents a sacred space for movement, but also a place for the community.

Throughout the past few years, it’s become even more apparent that health and wellness are not trends, but essential components of daily life. As more classes were sold out well in advance, it was clear that the Alton community needed more space for transformation.

In 2020, River Bend Yoga took the first step at facilitating that transformation with the opening of the River Bend School of Yoga. The school hosts a Yoga Alliance accredited 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training program. Graduates of this program are now well known in the yoga community. Several have gone on to open their own studios, furthering the penetration of health and wellness. River Bend Yoga will be working on implementing additional teacher trainings in the next year, including a Yoga Alliance approved 300-hour training as well as Aerial Yoga Teacher Training.

River Bend Yoga and the River Bend School of Yoga will now live under one roof at 100 W. Third, Alton, IL. Holding teacher trainings under the same roof as their classes will promote an "abundance of positive energy and opportunities for you to interact with the prospective new teachers."

Additionally, this move allows River Bend Yoga to triple its space. "Through the move, River Bend Yoga will be able to focus on a more holistic approach."

The new studio location will offer three practice rooms (aerial, hot/Buti, and a yoga practice space) as well as a wellness room for bodywork or private yoga sessions. The new location will also have a full kitchen, so the studio can offer workshops on Ayurveda and other whole life wellness integration.

Studio owner, Vicky Delaney, makes this request of the community: “Throughout 2022, we invite you to join us in conversation, movement, breathing, learning, and self-evaluation through our class offerings and community-related projects. If the last two years reminded us of anything, it is that we need time to contemplate and a safe space to share what arises from our contemplation. We want to be that space for you.”

