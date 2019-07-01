River Bend Area is Rich in Fishing Opportunities Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Local fishing enthusiasts with a hankering to catch catfish are truly blessed. Few areas of our state have more angling opportunities for this species than right here in the River Bend.

And even with all the opportunities, certain Illinois Department of Natural Resources' management programs are designed to ensure that catfish populations throughout the state have never been better. Many lakes under 500 acres are regularly stocked by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and most of those over 500 acres are seeing excellent recruitment (reproduction).

Best of all, anglers who prefer fishing the rivers in this area will also find these waters teeming with whiskered fish. It is no secret that River Bend anglers regularly enjoy some of the finest catfishing to be found in the entire state.

Among the better lakes, however, Lake Springfield yields excellent flathead and channel catfish angling. Located along Interstate 55 south of Springfield, the lake has bottom structure and other spawning conditions that are nearly ideal for cats.

Covering approximately 4,200 acres, the lake offers some 40 miles of good rip rap in which the young of the year can conceal themselves from predators. Spawning catfish typically seek out such areas during the spawning season.

Interestingly, the average size of Lake Springfield catfish easily exceed normal standards when compared to IDNR statewide data. Years of research have produced statewide standards for each species in terms of weight and length at different ages.

According to fisheries biologists, the average Lake Springfield channel cat weighs up to eight pounds. And fish in the one to five-pound class are in excellent health and condition.

Sangchris Lake is another nearby catfish angling hotspot. Located only 14 miles to the southeast of the Capital City, Sangchris Lake is easily accessed by taking Interstate 55 north to Kincaid and then heading east to the lake.

With 120 miles of shoreline, this 2,165-acre lake contains an abundance of rip rap and underwater structure, as well as weedy areas. With three major arms (each with its own angling personality), the lake is a cooling lake where water is rotated hot to cool in a counter-clockwise direction. The east arm of the lake is out of the loop and feels little effect from the warm water discharge.

"In many hot water lakes catfish tend to reproduce too well", says IDNR Fisheries Chief Dan Stephenson. "As a result there are lots of fish whose growth appears stunted."

Stephenson says that situation began to change about a decade ago. It was at that point that the fishery suddenly improved for no apparent reason.

The numbers declined but the size of the average catfish increased. At present, the population is very good in both size and health. Individual catfish tend to be in the three to five-pound class. Stephenson estimates that this is probably because the power plant used to be shut down during the height of the spawning season. That somewhat reduces the spawning success and results in more forage available for fewer fish.

According to Stephenson, the average Sangamon River channel catfish tips the scales from one to six pounds. And, channel cats can be found in good numbers from Springfield to Decatur and from Springfield up to Salt Creek, a distance of about seven miles.

Trophy catfish anglers might wish to consider Lake Jacksonville. Located in Morgan County about three miles south of Jacksonville on U.S. Route 67, this 550-acre lake is something of a catfishing secret. During population samplings, biologists typically find excellent numbers of channel catfish weighing in at ten pounds or more.

In addition, the 270-acre Gillespie New City Lake in Macoupin County is another excellent choice. The reservoir is approximately three miles northwest of the city of Gillespie off Illinois Route 16. The lake holds an excellent population of five- to 12-pound channel catfish.

Other great catfish waters in our area include Baldwin Lake in Randolph County and, Coffeen Lake, Lake Lou Yaeger and Glen Shoals Lake all in Montgomery County. Each of Illinois three large Corps of Engineer reservoirs are also famous for producing plenty of large catfish.

Still, don't overlook our own Illinois and Mississippi rivers. Few Illinois waters can match the catfish producing capabilities of these two rivers.

This fact is regularly proven during any of several catfish tournaments held each year. Anglers at these events often weigh catches of only a few fish totaling 100-or-more pounds. In fact, 40- to 50-pounders are common catches from these famous waters.

With the catfish spawn well underway, now is the time to grab your gear and head to your favorite fishing waters.