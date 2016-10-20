ALTON - Wild Trak Bikes and The Cyclery are rivals no more.

After closing the doors of their Broadway location on June 30, Wild Trak Bikes is currently undergoing a metamorphosis into the new Alton Cyclery and Fitness Center.

The Alton Cyclery and Fitness Center, located at 3100 Homer Adams Parkway, will have the same great service that customers have come to expect with over 35 years of experience at its previous location.

Tom Harp, owner of the original Wild Trak Bikes shop on Broadway, has been updating the business' Facebook page as work progressed at the new location and will be operating the new store.

David Parks, Assistant Manager at The Cyclery's Edwardsville location, has been helping Harp on the design, stocking and implementation of the new store.

"It's been awesome. We had a few meetings just explaining what the plan was and the timeline. He's been in the shop working with us for a while now learning how we do things because every shop is different. He's been in here helping us out until we get the store in Alton ready for him."

As of now, the grand opening date for the Alton store has yet to be determined, but Parks said that the customers will expect "the same great service that has always been provided with the amount of inventory, quality and service or products that we've always had for 37 years."

Hundreds of bikes, accessories and running equipment will be available at the new store as well.

Steve Parks, the owner of The Cyclery, was very excited that Tom is jumping in and joining the Cyclery team.

"Tom does a lot of cycle cross races and I've always been aware of him and his shops. I've always heard wonderful things about him and it's awesome that he's joining our team and playing bikes with us in the future."

