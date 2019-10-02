EDWARDSVILLE – Rising Edwardsville girls cross country star Riley Knoyle is off to a fantastic start as a freshman.

Recently, Knoyle captured the individual championship of the Edwardsville Invitational Cross Country Meet with a time of 18:56.06. In her debut outing at the Granite City Invite she was third with a time of 18:27.53. At the Palatine Invitational Saturday morning, in Northwest Chicago, she posted a time of 18:25 for eighth place.

Knoyle competed in cross country only her eighth-grade year and placed 11th at state and also was eighth in the 1,600 at the state track and field meet.

She said she felt great during the Edwardsville Invite when she captured the individual crown.

“I ran the first two miles conservatively and felt good at the Edwardsville Invite,” she said. “The weather was good.”

Knoyle said she absolutely loves running and training.

“Running helps clear my mind,” she said. “I want to keep improving and working hard and hope I make it to state with our team.”

Knoyle displayed an exceptional kick at the end of the Edwardsville Invite.

“I was pretty happy with my kick and finish at the end,” she said of the Edwardsville Invite.

Knoyle is also an exceptional student. The future appears very positive for the freshman Edwardsville student-athlete.

