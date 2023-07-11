Our Daily Show Interview! Calvary Baptist Church: "Rise Up" Music Camp!

ALTON - Calvary Baptist Church in Alton is hosting their 2023 "Rise Up" Calvary Children's Music Camp later this summer from Monday, July 31 to Friday, August 4. They describe the camp as a great way to tune out distractions while learning about God’s word in a fun environment.

Each day of the camp will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and registration is open for children ages 3 before September 1, 2022 through those that have completed fifth grade.

Music Leader and Senior Adult Pastor Brent Syder joined Children's Pastor Mike Harrelson on a recent episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the camp and the mission behind it.

One of their goals for the camp was to keep it affordable for families - the cost is $40 per child or $60 each for two children, and Snyder said the “max” cost is $75 for larger families.

Harrelson said the camp includes songs and videos from Seeds Family Worship, a “music-based ministry,” which will teach kids dance moves to accompany each of the songs they learn.

“The kids are going to have a fun time not just singing and learning about how God is awesome and he's in control and he loves you, but also that they can burn those calories too,” he said.

Snyder added that this musical style of education is a great way to help kids memorize the information “in a fun way.”

“It’s in a fun way, because then they get to sing the songs and it just teaches them a great message,” Snyder said. “These days, kids can get confused by everything that’s being thrown at them, and this is just a great way to get some truth in them and to let them know that God loves them and he’s going to care for them.”

Snyder encouraged those interested to register at this link as soon as possible and that each registration comes with a free t-shirt. Registration will be open up until the morning the camp begins.

The full interview with Snyder and Harrelson can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video. To find out more about the “Rise Up” Music Camp or Calvary Baptist Church, visit calvarycares4u.org.

