Name: Riley Duncan

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Kelsey Garrett and Nicholas Duncan or South Roxana

Birth weight: 7 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 19 ½ inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 10:59 AM

Date: May 31, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Aiden (7)

Grandparents: Kim Exton, Godfrey; Larry Garrett, East Alton

Great Grandparents: Harold & Mary Scates, Godfrey; Larry & Sandy Garrett, Moro

More like this:

Durbin Meets With Fareway CEO & President To Discuss Trump Tariffs, Senator’s Credit Card Competition Act
Apr 13, 2025

 