ALTON - Two four-wheeled stars will join motorcycles for the sixth annual Ride For Wishes Saturday, Sept. 21, when bikers and drivers help make wishes come true for Southern Illinois children facing life-threatening ailments.

A stock car racer driven by Brandon King will join the 60 or more expected motorcycles as they take U.S. 67 to Humbert Road and into the Alton Wood River Sportsman’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, the stopping point for the 70-mile run.

At the Sportsman’s Club, riders and guests will be greeted by another four-wheeled highlight, the McKay NAPA Auto Parts custom electric golf cart. The modified cart has custom paint, specially designed seating for four, aluminum wheels, a windshield and street-legal lighting. The McKay Auto Parts network is selling $10 raffle tickets for the tricked-out buggy to benefit Make-A-Wish.

"We expect the stock car will turn a few heads as the motorcycles wrap up the run to help make children’s wishes a reality,” organizer Norma Glazebrook said. “We’re thrilled to have the McKay Auto Parts golf cart at the end of the run,” she added.

Race car driver Brandon King said youngsters are welcome to sit in the car’s driver seat. “It’s a lot of fun for them to climb in and out of the car.” Brandon, an Alton High School student, is a third-generation racer and a competitor for Rookie of the Year at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City. His father, Mike King, operates King Motorsports.

The rain-or-shine nonstop ride is set for Saturday, Sept, 21, and leaves at noon from Ted’s Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road, Alton. The cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger. The cost includes a barbeque dinner catered by Carvers, a goodie bag and a Ride patch and/or rocker for each person.

The first 100 online registrants will be eligible for a $100 cash prize drawing after the run. Register at https:// rideforwishessouthernillinois. regfox.com/2019 .

Radio personality Trish Gazall from 102.5 KEZK Radio will be broadcasting live from 10 a.m. when registration begins until the ride rolls out at noon. The ride will be escorted by Alton Police Traffic Officer Sam Riney.

The radio broadcast was arranged by GCS Credit Union, the ride’s Signature Sponsor for four years. GCS personnel will also be at Ted’s handing out bandanas and other premiums.

The ride is organized by the Southern Illinois Volunteers for Make-A-Wish, IL to help children in Southern Illinois as they battle such ailments as cystic fibrosis, brain tumors and cancers.

The ride has a contest for riders with a $100 prize. After the barbecue dinner at the Sportsman’s Club, there’ll be more contests, prizes, auctions, a 50-50 raffle and a drawing for a $250 gift card to Ted’s Motorcycle World, courtesy of GCS Credit Union

Riders will hear from children who have had their wishes granted and those awaiting wishes. Those children and their families will be guests of honor.

Last year’s 2018 ride raised $30,000 to help children. All money raised by the ride goes to help youngsters in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Greene and St. Clair counties. The average wish costs more than $6,000. Last year, more than 75 wishes were granted through the Southern Illinois Make-A-Wish volunteers.

"Making wishes come true helps these children deal with their illnesses that might include lengthy treatments,” Glazebrook said.

“We couldn’t make dreams come true were it not for the generosity of the riders and our sponsors,” co-organizer Jeanne Wuellner said. “Our Signature Sponsor GCS Credit Union has been wonderful to work with and so generous,” she added.

The credit union began in 1941 in a single office in Granite City. GCS now serves members at eight branches across Southwestern Illinois, offering options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto and home equity loans. The web address is http://www.mygcscu.com .

