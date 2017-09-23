JERSEYVILLE - Rick Gillis feels right at home in his new position at sales manager at Marty Cancila Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Jerseyville.

Gillis has lived in Jerseyville for 16 years and his son and daughter both go to Jersey schools.

“When Tony Cancila, our owner, talked with me about coming here, one of the reasons I wanted to be here was to help the dealership grow and be even more involved in the community,” Gillis said. “I think it is a great opportunity and help make Jerseyville a stronger community.”

For many years, the Ritter family owned Jersey County Motors, which preceded Marty Cancila. Joe and James Ritter are still a part of the Marty Cancila team, so it still does have the Ritter name involvement.

Gillis said the Marty Cancila dealership is trying to blend the old with the new and he is trying to use some of the things that made him successful for years at the Alton Toyota translate into a success at the Jersey auto center.

“We want to do things a small-town dealership can do, but also everything the big guys can do, too,” he said. “We want to make the customer part of our automotive family. We want the customer to feel part of something special when they are here.”

Gillis loves being close to home where he can watch his daughter play softball or volleyball or his son participate in sports.

“I am only about four minutes away from being able to go to her games,” he said. “We want to take care of the community and do the right things so people will come back to do business.”

Gillis has always been in sales and started his career selling insurance for five years before he entered the car business. He had a family member in the car business and that person always said he should go into the car industry.

“I try to make buying a a car as simple and fun as possible and offer great service,” Gillis said.

The owner and the rest of the staff at Marty Cancila are great to work with, Gillis added.

“Everybody here puts the customer first and that pays in the long run,” he said. “That is why I enjoy working for Tony Cancila. He also enjoys being part of the community.”

