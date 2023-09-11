ALTON - The Sixth Annual Alton Cigar event created by host Derrick Richardson will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway.

Bluff City Grill is a local restaurant/bar owned by Cathy Gross.

"Scott Biancardi, owner of STL Cigars, is amazingly skilled in the art of cigar-rolling, and will roll the cigar of your choice right in front of you," Richardson, organizer of the event, said. "Brandon Shaw aka DJ Brando, a local DJ, will be playing a mix of the oldies and the newest hits.

“The Alton Cigar Event is six years strong. This event is about bonding and cigars. Every year, the attendance gets bigger, and there will be plenty of seating. BCG has wonderful food and drink selections for purchase. Even if you don’t smoke cigars, come out and be a part of the fun."

This is a rain-or-shine event under the covered outdoor patio. Admission is free to the public.