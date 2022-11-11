Name: Richard Bricker Sr.

Hometown: Cottage Hills, Illinois

Years of Service: 1968

DOD: December 25, 2006

KIA: No

Branch: Army

Rank: Sergeant

Wars: Vietnam

Medals: Multiple purple hearts as well as several other services medals

Message: Richard was a gunnery sergeant in Vietnam where his helicopter was clipped by an RPG and crashed to the ground. All members in the crash survived the crash and helped pull each other out with only one dying from his wounds in the Hospital while the rest suffered irreparable damage physically and mentally but would get to grow old. Richard was burnt on over 95% of his body and was honorably discharged with 100% disability due to the burns he received after recovery where he decided to spend the remainder of his days living life to the fullest. He enjoyed fast cars, beautiful woman and having fun with anybody and everybody.

Submitter's Name: Factory Direct Mattress Bethalto

