(Jupiter, FL) The news became official this Wednesday morning, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes will need Tommy John surgery.

“Alex received his MRI yesterday and after review by Dr. Paletta and our medical staff, it is determined that he will require Tommy John,” announced General Manager John Mozeliak. “It’s obviously very disappointing. Had very high expectations for him, but if I guess if you’re going to look at it from a timing standpoint now he has the year to do his rehab and get everything that he’s dealing with under control and hopefully he’ll be back better than ever.”

Films of Reyes’ elbow have been sent to Dr. James Andrew for a second opinion, but a change in diagnosis is not expected. The procedure is likely to take place tomorrow here in Jupiter and will be performed by Dr. George Paletta tomorrow.

Due to the nature of the injury, Reyes is not a candidate for the alternative surgery method similar to Mitch Harris or Seth Maness.

“No, I don’t think so,” said Mozeliak. “Location and the severity of the tear would not allow for that.”

With Reyes done for the season, Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, and Trevor Rosenthal will continue to be in the mix for the open spot in the rotation.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI

