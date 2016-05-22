The wait is over as the suspension for St. Louis Cardinals prospect Alex Reyes has ended and the right-hander will take the mound this afternoon for the Memphis Redbirds (AAA).

Suspended in November for his second violation of the Minor League Drug and Prevention Program, Reyes has been pitching in extended Spring Training–where his velocity has been reaching 101mph according to GM John Mozeliak.

“He brought a group together and talked to them about decisions and ramifications and regret, but also moving forward too and leaving stuff behind and putting your head to where it needs to be with competing,” shared Mike Matheny, who last directly spoke with Reyes in Spring Training.

“Now he’s going to have the opportunity to do that. Anxious to watch because his stuff has looked really good, at least reports we’re getting, and all the development people really like where he is–how his stuff is maturing as well as how he is individually.”

Yesterday afternoon, Reyes posted a similar message for fans on social media…

photo credit: Johnson City/MILB