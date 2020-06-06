Get The Latest News!

ST. LOUIS - A retired St. Louis police captain was shot and killed after a group broke into a pawn shop when protests turned violent Tuesday in St. Louis. A large-scale investigation is now underway to find the burglars and suspect who shot and killed the man.

David Dorn, 77, was found dead on the sidewalk in front of Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry at 4123 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in St. Louis about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Dorn was inside the pawnshop trying to protect the business when the break-in and shooting occurred. Authorities are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

Three large donations have increased the reward for information that finds the killer of retired police Capt. David Dorn from $10,000 to $40,000.

The Dowd Bennett Law Firm donated $15,000, Ameren Illinois added $10,000, and Ameren Illinois President and Chairman Richard Mark is giving $5,000.

CrimeStoppers in St. Louis is asking anyone with information on the murder to call 1-866-371-8477.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

