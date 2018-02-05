GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department Lt. Nicholas P. Novacich announced today an additional $500 reward from an anonymous donor has been offered for information leading to arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred the afternoon of Jan. 24 at Rain Tunnel Express Car Wash, located on the 1500 block of Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for this crime has increased," Novcich said. "Another donor who wished to remain anonymous has offered an additional $500 to the reward which brings the total up to $2,000."

The suspect was described as a male wearing a surgical mask. He took cash from the register at the location utilizing a handgun. The suspect was seen fleeing from the scene on foot in the direction of northeast at around 1:12 p.m.

Anyone with any information regarding this suspect is asked to contact the Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111.

More like this: