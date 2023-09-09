GRANITE CITY - Revity Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,185.00 in the month of August to benefit Happy Trails Farm through their Smile for Jeans Program. The Smile for Jeans Program is funded by Revity Credit Union employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization.

By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, Revity employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. Nothing gets better than seeing a smile on an organization’s face when Revity Credit Union presents them with a jeans donation check. Revity Credit Union’s 2023 Smile for Jeans Program focuses on supporting our local communities that we work, play and live in. During the month of August, Revity employees proudly raised $1,185.00 for Happy Trails Farm. Happy Trails Farm has been established for over 16 years and serves as a local horse rescue in Granite City.

In addition to rescuing horses, Happy Trails Farm serves as a home for cows, pigs, llamas, ducks and many more animals. They also offer field trips, birthday parties, pony rides, riding lessons, horse boarding and camping.

Follow Happy Trails Farms (https://www.facebook.com/happytrailsfarm1/) on Facebook to learn more about what the farm has to offer to their local community.

