COLLINSVILLE - Revity Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,030.00 in the month of July to benefit Collinsville Charities for Children through their Smile for Jeans Program. The Smile for Jeans Program is funded by Revity Credit Union employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization.

By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, Revity employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. Nothing gets better than seeing a smile on an organization’s face when Revity Credit Union presents them with a jeans donation check. Revity Credit Union’s 2023 Smile for Jeans Program focuses on supporting our local communities that we work, play and live in. During the month of July, Revity employees proudly raised $1,030 for Collinsville Charities for Children. Collinsville Charities for Children’s mission is to ensure that the children of our community have the necessities of life.

Article continues after sponsor message

They truly believe that one of the most important items a child can have is a reliable and comfortable pair of shoes. With this donation, Collinsville Charities for Children will be able to provide 50 pairs of shoes to children within the Collinsville School District. To find out more about Collinsville Charities for Children visit collinsvillecharitiesforchildren.com.

To find out more about Revity Credit Union, visit https://www.revitycu.com/

As a proud not-for-profit Credit Union, Revity Credit Union serves as a beacon for continuous revitalization. With our member-first service approach and innovative financial solutions, we are building a legacy of STRENGTH for generations to come. Revity Credit Union offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto, and home equity loans. Members can also stay up to date on their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, online banking, our mobile app

More like this: