ALTON - Revity Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,065.00 in the month of June to benefit Alton Pride through their Smile for Jeans Program.

The Smile for Jeans Program is funded by Revity Credit Union employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, Revity employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Nothing gets better than seeing a smile on an organization’s face when Revity Credit Union presents them with a jeans donation check. Revity Credit Union’s 2023 Smile for Jeans Program focuses on supporting our local communities that we work, play and live in. During the month of June, Revity employees proudly raised $1,065.00 for Alton Pride.