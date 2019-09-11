JERSEYVILLE - The Reverend Father Martin Daniel Smith recently was installed as the priest at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville.



The Rev. Smith is a native of Mt. Zion and the son of Jerry and Faye Smith. He has two brothers and three sisters and many nieces and nephews.

This is Father Marty’s prayer he offered as he was installed:

“Heavenly Father, You have gathered us together as Your parish to be Your Visible Light in the World. It is here that we worship You and give You Glory, receive Your Sacraments and Grace, and deepen our faith as Your children and disciples. Holy Spirit, keep our parish family and Catholic Community of Jersey County always united in Your Love, Mercy, and Compassion. Watch over and protect Your priests and parishioners, our school and church, as we daily walk to do the work You call us to in each of our lives. Trusting in You in all things, as we serve You here on earth, daily growing closer to one another and to You, as we await the Joys of the Kingdom You have prepared for us. We ask this through Jesus Christ, Son of the Living God. Amen.”

The Rev. Smith has an interesting background:

Served four years in the United States Army as a paratrooper (which included a tour in Iraq)

Studied economics

Served as a police officer

Ordained as priest on May 23, 2015

Served as Parochial Vicar at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish and chaplain of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School, both in Springfield 2015-2017

Served as Parochial Vicar for St. Francis Xavier Parish and Holy Ghost Parish in Jerseyville, St. Mary’s Parish in Fieldon and St. Patrick’s Parish in Grafton 2017-2019

Rev. Smith was installed by Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield as pastor for St. Francis Xavier and St. Patrick Parishes on Aug. 8, 2019, at the 10:15 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Francis Xavier Parish

A dinner reception was hosted by the Saint Francis Xavier Altar Society and followed the installation Mass.

