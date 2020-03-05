JERSEYVILLE - In a sign that spring is just ahead, McCarry’s Dairyland at 400 W. Carpenter St., is open and once again serving the delicious products that have attracted customers for 41 years.

For the owners - Holly Voss and sister Shannon Olson - the opening each year is so satisfying. Voss and Olson purchased the business six years ago from their parents - Greg McCarthy and Sue Goodwin.

“We love seeing the smiley faces,” Voss said.

The business opens at 10 a.m. daily.

Recently, McCarry’s Dairyland owners purchased the building next to Dairyland that was formerly an automotive repair location.

Olson said at this time, the two owners don't have any immediate plans for the adjacent building, but will take some time to refurbish it and then make a decision.

"In the meantime, it will provide extra parking space for our customers," Olson added.

Voss agreed: “As such, please feel free to park anywhere you can find a free spot."

Each day from 11 to 1:30 p.m., McCarry’s Dairyland offers a lunch special that includes a sandwich, bag of chips, one large drink and a sundae for $5.50. A cotton candy dip cone is a new addition this year, Voss said with all the normal McCarry’s dairy treats.

Voss said McCarry’s Dairyland definitely has a family approach to their highly successful business.

“We love our community,” Voss said. “We are very blessed. I went to the store today and people were telling me they are so excited we are open again for the year. We encourage everyone to come out and visit us.”

For more information, contact McCarry’s Dairyland at (618) 498-6113.

