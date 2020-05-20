ALTON - Ann McLaughlin, Assistant Principal at North Elementary in the Alton School District, retired at the end of the school year. Since COVID-19 and the abrupt leaving of students and staff, they decided to have a retirement parade Wednesday afternoon at North Elementary.

McLaughlin, served the Alton School District 35 years, The parade started on the north side of Lewis and Clark Community College and went south on Godfrey Road then turned into the bus drop off at North where McLaughlin was standing with family. The cars had signs, balloons, streamers, and even silly string.

“I started out at Lovejoy Elementary in 1986 and I was 22 years old," McLaughlin said. "I also was a special ed teacher and also an administrator throughout my 35 years.



“This was a very special day to be recognized by all theses students, colleagues, family, and friends to come by and do this.”

