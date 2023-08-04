Retailer In Chicagoland Area Strikes Again With Lucky Day Lotto Winner Five-Number Match
CHICAGO – An Illinois Lottery retailer in the Chicagoland area strikes again.
A $700,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at Kostner Korner, located
at 4356 W. Howard St. in Skokie. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket matched all five
numbers for the Wednesday, August 2 midday drawing to take home the jackpot
prize. The winning numbers were: 8-19-26-32-37.
“Due to the big Mega Millions Jackpot, we’ve had a lot of new customers coming
into the store to buy tickets so I’m not sure who might have bought the winning
Lucky Day Lotto ticket,” said Bhupendra Patel, owner of Kostner Korner.
“Whomever it is, I’m just very happy that one of our customers is a winner.”
This is the second time the store has sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket within
the last five weeks. On June 30, a lucky player took home the jackpot prize - a
cool $450,000.
Kostner Korner is also one of the top 10 Illinois Lottery retailers in the state that
have sold the most winning Mega Millions and Powerball tickets in 2023.
“I own another store, Clarendon Food Wine Spirits in Chicago, and about three
months ago, we sold a $1 million winning Powerball ticket - I guess you can say,
my stores are lucky stores,” exclaimed Patel.
For selling the winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for the August 2 midday drawing,
Kostner Korner will receive a selling bonus of $7,000 - one percent of the prize
amount.
When asked what he plans to do with the bonus, Patel enthusiastically replied
“I’m going to reinvest in my business so that I can keep selling winning lottery
tickets!”
In total, nearly 19,000 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200 were won in this
Lucky Day Lotto drawing.
The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their
ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners
have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.
Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m.
and 9:22 p.m.
Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery
app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit https://www.illinoislottery.com/.
