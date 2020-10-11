Resurrection Lutheran Church To Host Food Drive, Other Supplies Drive For Crisis Food Center On Oct. 14
GODFREY - With the holiday season rapidly approaching, Resurrection Lutheran Church has a food drive to benefit the Crisis Food Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, October 14, at the Resurrection Lutheran Church at 1211 Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey.
Items needed are as follows:
Non-perishable food items.
Hygiene supplies.
Cleaning supplies.
Diapers.
Monetary donations are also accepted.
Please make checks payable to Resurrection Lutheran and write (Crisis Food Center in the memo line).
