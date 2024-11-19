GODFREY - The Resurrection Lutheran Church Men’s Club in Godfrey successfully hosted its fifth Chili Drive-Thru, raising $3,372 to support victims of Hurricane Helene. The event took place over three Thursdays in October, drawing community support as over 700 bowls of chili, made from Dan Garner’s “Blue Ribbon Recipe,” were sold.

The funds raised came from chili sales, “keep the change” donations, community contributions, and seed money from Thrivent. The proceeds will assist individuals affected by the hurricane, which caused significant damage in recent weeks.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Chili Drive-Thru has a history of supporting various causes, including world hunger, local food pantries, flood disaster relief, and aid for the Maui fire last year. Lutheran Disaster Response, which collaborates with other charities, is known for its commitment to long-term recovery efforts, helping communities rebuild and become self-sustaining.

The event's popularity was evident, as all available chili sold out on two of the three days. Looking ahead, the Men’s Club plans to shift its focus from chili to a Christmas concert featuring a professional singer, which will be free to the public.

The Men’s Club expressed gratitude to the community and all those involved in making the fundraiser a success.

More like this: