ALTON - The City of Alton will be moving forward with the resurfacing of Washington Avenue from Locust to College Avenue/Illinois Route 140 in Alton.

The project is scheduled to start on Monday, March 30, 2020, and will be completed by the end of April, weather permitting.

This is the final step in a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade plan for the area that included sewer line replacements, water service upgrades, ADA curb ramp construction, and street paving, said Public Works Director, Robert Barnhart.

Public Works received grant funding in excess of $450,000 for the project.