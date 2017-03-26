SEE ALTON HALF-MARATHON VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON – The seventh Alton Half-Marathon (13.1 miles) road race took place through downtown Alton Saturday morning, with participants running across the Clark Bridge and through historic venues in Alton along the riverfront.

Hannah Polinske, Edwardsville emerged the age division winner in the (15-19; 2:26:06); Godfrey's James White won the 70-and-over division with a time of 2:28.22.

Here are the overall and age-group results for the day:

OVERALL RESULTS

Mike Aitken, St. Ann, Mo. (1:14:38); Anthony Hilkin, St. Louis (1:16:57); Tony Wang, Ballwin, Mo. (1:16:57); Craig Adams, Bentonville, Ark. (1:19:32); Jon Yoch, Collinsville (1:20:18); Colby Garman, Caseyville (1:21:17); Carrie Mack, Bloomington (1:22:55); Sarah Krueger, St. Louis (1:25.:37); Andrew Murrie, St. Louis (1:26:22); Chuck Violand, St. Louis (1:27:02); Jeremy McLeod, St. Louis (1:28:36); Craig Fedrich, Bowling Green, Mo. (1:30:34); Renee White, Michael, Ill. (1:30:51); Christina Sliepka, St. Louis (1:33:48); Todd Pingleton, St. Louis (1:34:09); Ryan Canny, St. Peters, Mo. (1:34:36); Jake Narup, St. Louis (1:34:59); Brigham Voigt, St. Louis (1:35:10); Ryan Smythers, Chesterfield, Mo. (1:35:18); Zachary Meszaros, Wood River (1:35:23)

AGE GROUP RESULTS

MEN

Wyatt Autry, Breese (Under-14; 2:15:19); Nick Orr, Nashville (15-19; 1:43:43); Mark Spewak, St. Louis (20-24; 1:44:27); Yoch (25-29); Violand (30-34); Adams (35-39); Jeff Bruggeman, Columbia (40-44; 1:37:42); James Clark, Alton (45-49; 1:36:27); John James, Troy (50-54; 1:42:05); Michael Wallace, Fenton, Mo. (55-59, 1:38:31); Rueben Wills, Godfrey (60-64; 1:45:44); Rick Lukasek, St. Louis (65-69; 2:01:16); James White, Godfrey (70-and-over; 2:58:22)

WOMEN

Hannah Polinske, Edwardsville (15-19; 2:26:06); Callie Janet, Oak Lawn, Ill. (20-24, 1:47:55); Sliepka (25-29); Lainie Many, Bentonville, Ark. (30-34; 1:37:35); Cathy Stevener, St. Louis (35-39; 1:35:41); Kathi White, Belleville (40-44; 1:42:30); Toni Laskey, Salt Lake Cty (45-49; 1:46:11); Michelle Dillon, St. Louis (50-54; 1:45:55); Tammy Angrisani, St. Louis (55-59; 1:58:11); Nancy Brown, Foristell, Mo. (65-69; 2:35.46)

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

