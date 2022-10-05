MADISON COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY MEET, OCTOBER 4 AT COLLINSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL



BOYS SMALL SCHOOL RESULTS

All five of Civic Memorial's runners, led by race winner Jackson Collman, finished in the top ten as the Eagles won the small school race at the Madison County cross country meet Tuesday afternoon at Collinsville High School.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Civic Memorial --- 19

Father McGivney Catholic --- 45

Metro-East Lutheran --- 83

Roxana --- 93

East Alton-Wood River --- no score

Maryville Christian --- no score

Marquette Catholic --- no score

TOP TEN

Jackson Collman, Civic Memorial --- 18:29.5

Lucas Naugle, Civic Memorial --- 16:55.3

Justice Eldridge, Civic Memorial --- 17:10.3

Max Weber, Metro-East Lutheran --- 17:17.0

Aiden Loeffelman, EAWR --- 17:22.8

D.J. Dutton, Civic Memorial --- 17:26.6

Liam Schmidt, McGivney --- 18:24.1

Connor Schmidt, McGivney --- 18:28.4

Jacob Cranford, Civic Memorial --- 18:36.1

Noah Jacob, Maryville --- 18:37.7

OTHER TEAM TIMES

CIVIC MEMORIAL

Tulio Zampieri --- 19:04.9

Landon Kearby --- 19:13.3

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC

Riley Strack --- 18:46.9

Liam Boeving --- 18:53.8

Nolan Shearer --- 18:54.7

Levi Huber --- 19:02.2

Evan Rybak --- 20:05.3

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

Grayson Wyatt --- 18:50.3

J.J.Lostutter --- 19:56.4

Jack Shank --- 21:00.6

Adam Broekemeier --- 24:38.2

Henry Schumacher --- 25:54.4

Cody Steele --- 28:01.5

ROXANA

Anthony Hardin --- 19:40.4

Natrhan Gilbert --- 19:40.4

Wyatt Doyle --- 19:40.4

Hunter Ponce --- 19:59.7

Erick Scroggins --- 20:16.6

Noah McVey --- 20:53.4

Aaron Shields --- 21:41.0

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Daniel Kline --- 19:30.2

Braden Nash --- 21:22.2

Josh Kreitner --- 22:16.2

Owen Page --- 22:32.3

BOYS LARGE SCHOOL RESULTS

Ben Perulfi was the winner, with Edwardsville taking of the top ten to edge Highland, who claimed four runners in the top ten, for the team championship

TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville --- 39

Highland --- 42

Triad --- 65

Alton --- 91

Collinsville --- 126

Granite City --- 169

TOP TEN

Ben Perulfi, Edwardsville --- 16:35.6

Andrew Pace, Triad --- 16:37.4

Dallas Mancinas, Highland --- 16:48.9

Drew Twyman, Triad --- 16:53.2

Hugh Davis, Edwardsville --- 17:00.7

Andrew Gonski, Collinsville --- 17:01,6

Collin Thomas, Edwardsville --- 17:06.6

Avery Brock, Highland --- 17:06.6

Ethan Smith, Highland --- 17:08.7

Christian Knobloch, Highland --- 17:14.2

OTHER TEAM TIMES

EDWARDSVILLE

Parker Weaver --- 17:20.6

Scott Baxter --- 17:49.8

Sam Witter --- 17:53.0

Ben Ziobro --- 17:58.0

TRIAD

Sam Kuckuck --- 17:54.6

Dalton Mersinger --- 17:59.8

Ben Winslow --- 18:14.2

Jacob Metcalf --- 18:43.6

Dillon Henderson --- 19:32.4

HIGHLAND

Cole Basden --- 17:23.6

Braden Wakeley --- 19:08.1

Issac Irving --- 19:15.7

ALTON

Alex Macias --- 17:29.9

Simon McClaine --- 17:38.1

Noah Gallivan --- 17:50.9

Victor Humphrey --- 18:21.6

River Wrishnik --- 18:46.1

Charlie McAfoos --- 18:47.8

John Krafka --- 18:58.6

COLLINSVILLE

Brian Castro --- 18:41.7

DeAndre Brown --- 18:45.3

Yared Benitez-Salgado --- 20:19.2

Cal Swartz --- 21:21.3

Will Slaznik --- 22:21.5

Cooper James --- 23:26.5

GRANITE CITY

Daniel Wilson --- 18:51.9

Brendan Rayl --- 19:38.4

Josh Martin --- 19:39.2

Lewis Davis --- 20:35.0

Cleison Miranda-Gomez --- 21:27.9

Ethan Beatty --- 22:07.4

Trenton Clutts --- 22:13.0

Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

