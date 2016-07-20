Top singles seed Tennys Sandgren of the USA advanced with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Emil Reinberg also of the USA early Tuesday morning at the LCCC USTA Tourney. (Photo by Dan Brannan)GODFREY – The top-seeded singles player advanced, but the top-seeded doubles team were eliminated in the opening round of the main draws of the $25,000 Lewis and Clark Community College Men's Futures Tournament at LCCC's Simpson Tennis Center Tuesday.

The British team of Luke Bambridge/Farris Fathi Gosea were ousted from the tournament in their first-round match Tuesday, falling to Americans George Goldhoff/Martin Redlicki 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), while American Tennys Sandgren scored a 6-2, 7-5 win over American Emil Reinberg in one of five singles matches played.

Tuesday's results looked like this (all matches are listed in bracket order):

 

SINGLES – FIRST ROUND

Tennys Sandgren (USA) def.Emil Reinberg (USA) 6-2, 7-5; Christian Harrison (USA) def. Vasil Kirkov (USA) 6-2, 6-3; Collin Johns (USA) def. William Griffith (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 3-1 (retired); Blake Mott (Australia) def. Mico Santiago (USA) 6-3, 5-0 (retired); Eddie Grabill (USA) def. Justin Roberts (Bahamas) 6-4, 6-3

 

DOUBLES – FIRST ROUND

George Goldhoff/Martin Redlicki def. Luke Bambridge/Farris Fathi Gosea (Great Britian) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Daniel Hobart (Australia)/Mico Santiago (USA) def. Michael Peters/Dylan Steffens (USA) 7-6 (7-2), 5-4; Justin Roberts (Bahamas)/Andrew Watson (Great Britian) def. Dayne Kelly (Australia)/Chad Roden (USA) 6-1, 6-4; Nathan Ponwith/Emil Reinberg (USA) def. Patrick Davidson/Eric Morris (USA) 6-2, 6-1; Vasil Kirkov/John McNally (USA) def. Johnathan Chang/Wil Spencer (USA) 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 10-3; Jesus Banderas (Venezuela)/Facundo Mena (Argentina) def. Dekel Bar (Israel)/Collin Johns (USA) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2; Tennys Sandgren/Rhyne Williams (USA) def. Ian Dempster/Robbie Mudge (USA) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2); Austin Smith/Dane Webb (USA) def. Brian Battistone/Trevor Allen Johnson (USA)6-4, 7-5

Players from all over the United States and the world converged for the beginning of the finals of the LCCC USTA Tourney on Tuesday. Photos of different players are below. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

Play is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday with the remaining first-round singles matches on the card as well as the doubles quarterfinal matches. Here is the schedule of matches for Wednesday; admission to the tournament is free and all matches are scheduled best-of-three sets; rain could alter the schedule. For tournament updates and live scoring, visit www.lc.edu/usta

 

Court 1: Dekel Bar (Israel) vs. Facundo Mena (Argentina), 9 a.m.; Dayne Kelly (Australia) vs. Alfredo Perez (USA), immediately following previous match; Henrik Wiersholm (USA) vs. Sameer Kumar (USA), not before noon; Vasil Kirkov/John McNally (USA) vs. Jesus Bandres (Venezuela)/Facundo Mena (Argentina), not before 1 p.m.

 

Court 2: Marc Pohlmans (Australia) vs. Daniel Hobart (Australia), 9 a.m.; Luke Bambridge (Great Britian) vs. Felix Corwin (USA), immediately following previous match; Alexander Brown (USA) vs. Grayson Goldin (USA), not before noon

 

Court 6: Rhyne Williams (USA) vs. Gonzalez Austin (USA), 9 a.m.; Farris Fathi Gosea (Great Britian) vs. Robbie Mudge (USA), immediately following previous match; Dominik Koepfer (Germany) vs. Tigre Hank (Mexico), not before noon; Tennys Sandgren/Rhyne Williams (USA) vs. Austin Smith/Dane Webb (USA), not before 1 p.m.

 

Court 7: Austin Smith (USA) vs. Wil Spencer (USA), 9 a.m.; Christopher Eubanks (USA) vs. Jonathan Chang (USA), immediately following previous match; Justin Roberts (Bahamas)/Andrew Watson (Great Britian) vs. Nathan Ponwith/Emil Reinberg (USA), not before noon; George Goldhoff/Martin Redlicki (USA) vs. Daniel Hobart (Australia)/Mico Santiago (USA), not before 1 p.m.

