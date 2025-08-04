Restoring Not Just Your Heart

You’ve probably heard the saying, “Treat your body like a temple.”

Bob Weaver admits he used to treat his like a tent.

The 62-year-old OSF HealthCare Mission Partner (employee) from Danville, Illinois, has had three heart stents to fix blockages. The most recent came in October 2024, something he dubbed a “last chance wake up call.”

And wake up he did.

During cardiac rehabilitation, Weaver lost 33 pounds, four inches off his waist and got his blood pressure and cholesterol back to a healthy level. Now, he and his care team are using the experience to educate others: how will your body change when recovering from a heart event? What’s normal, and what’s not?

Things to track in cardiac rehab

Tricia Herman is a registered nurse who was on the team who guided Weaver in cardiac rehab. She emphasizes that cardiac rehab isn’t a weight loss program. But, a slim down like Weaver had isn’t uncommon.

“Everybody’s different,” Herman says. “Some people come to cardiac rehab, and they don’t need to lose weight. Others may be really heavy, and we hope by the end they lose five to 10 pounds.”

Extreme weight loss, where someone looks very thin and sickly, would be a red flag though. Herman says that would likely mean there’s another health problem.

“Being in that state is not healthy for your heart and body,” Herman says.

