EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre will be hosting Restore Decor’s “Celebrating the Community: A Window to the Future” auction and gallery at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 27.

For the last few years tons of volunteers have donated their time refurbishing donated pieces furniture to then resell for the benefit of local charities.

“Proceeds from everything we sell go directly back to the community to help nonprofits that are directly serving families in need in the area,” Dana Adams with Restore Decor said.

Adams said over the last four they’ve been able to donate back over $130,000 and this year they’re wanting to raise the stakes and help give back even more to the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since items are restored by volunteers sometimes there isn’t enough time to make each piece of furniture completely unique and creative. That’s why some pieces have been saved specifically for Saturday’s “A Window to the Future” event.

“We’re going to have specialty pieces of furniture that our volunteers have been preparing for the last month and a half,” Adams said. “The pieces will only be available for people that are able to attend. Our customers have grown to love some of our reinvented and more unique pieces, so we’ve been saving some unique pieces. We’ll have a beautiful antique buffet, we also have several benches that our volunteers have created out of old head boards and old chairs.”

Adams said there isn’t always much time in the shop for the volunteers to get as creative as they’d liked, that’s why so many specialty pieces have been set aside for the special fund raiser.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.wildeytheatre.com.

More like this: