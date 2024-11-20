ALTON - Alton High School will host a Restorative Practices Program on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., aimed at addressing conflict resolution and community support among youth. The event, located at Alton High School at 4200 Humbert Road in Godfrey, is sponsored by the Alton Branch NAACP and the Alton Branch Youth Council. The program will feature Tonya Covington, a seasoned professional with 35 years of experience in restorative justice, alongside Viola Cox-Henry. Covington expressed her commitment to the program, stating, "It is very important to me. I am very much dedicated to it because I have seen it work in so many ways and really heal communities." The event will consist of two main sessions. The first session, scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will focus on educators, community leaders, and stakeholders discussing community topics through a restorative lens. It aims to enhance school-community partnerships and develop strategies for creating a supportive culture that resolves conflicts. The second session will be divided into two parts. From 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Session 2A will engage youth in discussions about critical issues they face in Alton, facilitating restorative dialogue and collaborative problem-solving. Participants will be equipped with conflict resolution skills and a sense of empowerment. Article continues after sponsor message Session 2B will focus on empowering parents and community members to implement restorative practices in their daily lives. This session aims to provide strategies for supporting youth in conflict resolution and strengthening community ties through restorative approaches. Tori Porter, president of the Youth Council, highlighted the importance of such programs in combating negative stereotypes associated with young boys. "We have a serious bad stereotype for young Black boys now either expected to not show emotion or just be strong," Porter said. "This program has helped a lot of kids who were fighting, arguing, kids in jail to communicate in a much different way. I am excited we are doing this in Alton." Leon Smallwood, director of the Alton Branch of the NAACP, said the Restorative Justice event is very important for Alton. "We have to learn different ways to communicate with each other and handle things without violence and possible incarceration," he said. The Restorative Practices Program aims to foster understanding and collaboration within the community, promoting peaceful conflict resolution and support for youth.