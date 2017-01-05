It's not too late to vaccinate

ALTON - People across the county are ringing in the New Year by fighting the flu. We are in the middle of peak flu season, but it’s not too late to vaccinate against the virus.

According to Lisa Fritcher, PA-C at OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, flu activity in the River Bend area has been light, although there has been in increase of people presenting with influenza-like illness.

Though it is recommended that people receive their flu shots by the end of October, people can still get vaccinated well into flu season, something Fritcher recommends.

“I get the flu vaccine every year and have my family members get it too,” said Fritcher. “People may be hesitant to get the vaccine because they think it will make them sick, but usually it is well tolerated. It can cause little pain or redness or swelling at injection site. Occasionally people may get achy or headache. It is possible that prior to the vaccine a patient was developing another viral illness so when they get sick they attribute it to the vaccine but it typically does not cause illness.”

The main strains of influenza circulating now appear to be included in this year’s vaccine. It takes up to two weeks for flu immunity to build, so Fritcher recommends getting the vaccine as soon as possible.

Some tips on avoiding the flu include:

Get vaccinated. It is not too late to receive the flu vaccine.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If possible, stay home from work, school or errands when you are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

Wash your hands often to help protect yourself from germs and avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose.

If you do feel sick, you can visit osfoncall.org to virtually “visit” a doctor by smartphone, tablet or computer 24/7. Once logged in, patients are connected directly to a medical professional who will be able to see them using the camera on their device (Face Time, Skype). This face-to-face consultation and assessment provides patients direct access to the care and treatment they need, around the clock.

To schedule a flu vaccination, or for more information, call OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group at (618) 462-2222.

