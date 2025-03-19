GODFREY - A Meet and Greet for Godfrey Village Board and Clerk candidates is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at IBEW 649 Union Hall at 3945 Humbert Road in Alton, IL., 62002, on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

The Alton and Godfrey Democrats are inviting residents to meet their local candidates and share their views, ask questions and support the community!

There will be no formal questions, organizers said. There will be an opportunity to informally meet each candidate on a one-on-one basis.

