

ALTON - Indoor dining at area restaurants may be temporarily halted but people can still enjoy meals from those delicious destinations by becoming a #CarryoutChamp.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau has launched a new campaign designed to support restaurants struggling during Illinois’ COVID mitigation efforts by encouraging people to continue to enjoy food from their favorite restaurants with carryout orders.

“We want people in our region to become Carryout Champs and support locally-owned restaurants in our six-county tourism region,” Cory Jobe, President, and CEO of the Tourism Bureau noted. “By continuing to order from our local restaurants, we are helping to keep doors open and people employed.”

Diners are asked to show off their carryout orders by taking a photo of the food, tagging the local restaurant, and posting the photo on social media using the hashtag #CarryoutChamp.

Restaurants throughout Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery & Greene counties in southwest Illinois are now offering carryout and delivery dining options for people. Some restaurants are also offering outdoor dining utilizing tents and portable heaters. Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau has compiled a list of restaurants throughout the region offering carryout services. To find out which restaurants are continuing meal services, visit www.RiversandRoutes.com/covid-19-updates.

“It’s more important than ever that we support our local restaurant operators and their employees,” Jobe pointed out. “Small business owners are the backbone of our state’s economy and are a major part of our destination and many have become destination drivers. We hope everyone takes time to order takeout from their favorite or new restaurant and become a #CarryoutChamp.

(The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Greene counties. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events, and scenic marvels.)

