ALTON - Temperatures stayed in the near zero degrees range for most of the day on Thursday with a high of about 7 degrees and wind chills 20-25 degrees below zero, but residents still were performing many of their daily tasks.

Josh Hannah and Cecelia, shown above, were out shopping for some food items and additional hats and gloves, and warmer clothes. Cecelia acknowledged it was definitely cold outside and was ready to get inside.

Many with dogs still have to take their pets outside and Terry was shown with his dog, Romeo. Terry said it was windy, but they were making it OK for a brief walk.

Others around the area shoveled some of the drifted snow so people get around safely.

Those who had to work outside tried to stay warm with constant inside breaks in temperatures that were nearly unbearable.

