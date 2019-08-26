EDWARDSVILLE - ScoopDawgz is a unique business that has developed for the Edwardsville area.

ScoopDawgz is a residential and commercial pooper scooper service in Edwardsville.

“We are locally owned and operated, and a small business that specializes in low-cost, weekly poop scooping of dog waste from homes and businesses in the Edwardsville area and surrounding communities,” Les Pinion, one of the owners with his wife, Jess, said.

“We love dogs and we love helping the citizens of our community,” Jess said. “We understand our customers because we are dog owners too. Poop scooping also has positive benefits for the environment. We are best known for ‘making the ruff life easier’! We go the extra mile to provide honest, convenient service for our customers.

On a personal level, our family is known for being devoted pet owners to our three dogs, Leo, Millie and Koda (Labrador, Labradoodle and German Shepherd). Our dogs are part of our everyday lives. We hike, travel, dock dive, swim, etc with our best buds by our side.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Jess continued and said: “We opened in April 2019 as the only pooper scooper service in the area. We are lifelong residents and are proud to serve the community we love so much and have raised our children in. We are locally-owned and provide a personal touch for our customers' individual needs. No franchise here. We call the shots and have the ability to cater to our customers.

“Poop scooping your yard makes it a safe and healthy area for your family, friends, and pets. Pet waste carries many diseases that can make humans and pets sick or worse.

Additionally, who wants to have a backyard BBQ with dog poop all over your yard. We come in on a regular basis and keep your lawn looking great and making it safe again.”

The key to ScoopDawg’s early success is “Our personal touches,” Jess said. “We are very detail-oriented and provide quality service to our homeowners. This takes at least one responsibility off their plate.”

Senior discounts are offered by ScoopDawg. The business website is www.scoopdawgzllc.com. Facebook page is www.facebook.com/scoopdawgz

For more information contact 618-523-2100.

More like this: