MADISON COUNTY - HSHS launched a rescue flight after a crash left two entrapped in a semi vs. car accident on Highway 4 on Tuesday afternoon.

Highland EMS with St. Jacob Police Department and Fire Department, Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Troy EMS and MedStar EMS provided mutual aid.

A medical person reported there were multiple injuries at the scene.

Authorities did not have any other information to release at this time.

