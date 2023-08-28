EDWARDSVILLE - Celebrate the Grand Finale: Edwardsville Municipal Band Concludes Summer Season with "Encore" Concert on Thursday night.

The Edwardsville Municipal Band is set to dazzle audiences with their final Thursday evening performance at the Cleaon Etzkorn bandstand in City Park on Thursday, August 31 at 8 p.m. (rescheduled due to excessive heat last week).

Under the baton of co-conductor, Dr. Rubén Darío Gómez, the Edwardsville Municipal Band will present its theme, fittingly entitled "Encore." Programming concerts is one of the most challenging tasks for conductors and usually, in groups like the EMB and other symphonic ensembles, it is almost exclusively the conductor's job. However, for this program, the players of the EMB were asked to suggest pieces they would like to perform. The band will play favorites such as “Bugler’s Holiday,” “Shenandoah,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and the always popular “Stars and Stripes Forever,” among others. We hope you can attend our last concert of the season, our ENCORE performance. Concessions available during the event will directly benefit the Edwardsville High School Band Boosters.

Admission to the concert is free of charge, and all are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for a relaxing and memorable musical experience. For more information about the Edwardsville Municipal Band and its upcoming events, please visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or the City of Edwardsville website.

